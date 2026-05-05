Flavor Flav Receives Key To The Strip For July Olympic Celebration Event

Flavor Flav met with the Clark County Commissioner to finalize plans for his July celebration honoring female Olympians.

Flavor Flav is bringing his legendary energy to Las Vegas this summer to celebrate the women who dominated the Olympics and were snubbed by President Donald Trump.

The Hip-Hop icon met with Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom to lock in details for his “She Got Game” weekend happening July 16 through 19, and the city’s already buzzing about what’s coming.

Segerblom presented Flavor Flav with a key to the Strip, adding another piece of bling to his collection while they discussed the massive celebration taking shape.

What started as a simple Instagram invite to female Olympians and Paralympians has turned into something way bigger than anyone expected.

MGM Resorts jumped in to co-host the event, and now resorts across Vegas are getting ready to throw down.

The Palms is hosting the women’s hockey team with dedicated parties at Ghost Bar and their iconic pool, while other properties are lining up performances and sponsorships to make this weekend unforgettable.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, Segerblom said he’s looking forward to joining Flavor Flav and the team in July for the celebrations.

The whole point is to get these athletes paid and create real opportunities beyond just partying for three days.

Brands are getting excited about sponsoring female athletes, and the event is designed to raise their profile and help them earn the money they deserve.

Flavor Flav’s been supporting women’s Olympic teams from water polo to bobsled to skeleton, so this weekend is him putting his money and platform where his mouth is.

The energy around this is already crazy, with both summer and winter Olympians expressing interest in showing up.

Segerblom’s excited to help showcase what Las Vegas can offer as a training and practice hub for athletes preparing for the 2028 LA Olympics.

It’s not just about the party, though there’s definitely going to be one.