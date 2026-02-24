Flavor Flav Offers USA Women’s Hockey Team Epic Las Vegas Party After Donald Trump’s Joke

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav offered to host a Las Vegas celebration for the USA women’s hockey team after Trump’s criticism.

Flavor Flav announced plans to host a massive Las Vegas celebration for the USA women’s hockey team after President Trump criticized their recent performance.

The Public Enemy hype man stepped forward with his offer just hours after the team faced public ridicule from the former president on social media.

Flavor Flav’s declaration was posted on his official Instagram account, where he shared a video message directly addressed to the athletes. He promised to cover all expenses for a weekend celebration at one of Las Vegas’s premier venues if the team accepts his invitation.

“These ladies deserve respect and recognition for representing our country,” Flav stated in his social media post. “I want to show them what real American support looks like.”

Trump’s comments come after the USA’s women’s hockey team won an exciting overtime thriller at the Olympics, defeating Canada, 2-1.

In an amazing coincidence, the USA’s men’s hockey team beat Canada as well, in a 2-1 victory. However, Trump only called the men’s team to congratulate them and when he did, he reduced the women to second place.

Trump invited the men to his State of the Union address and even offered to send a private plane to pick them up.

“We have, I must tell you, we are going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I do believe I would probably be impeached [if he didn’t invite them],” Trump snickered.

The remarks drew immediate backlash from sports commentators and Hip-Hop artists who rallied behind the athletes.

Flav’s offer includes luxury accommodations, dining experiences, and entertainment for the entire roster plus coaching staff. The rapper specifically mentioned wanting to highlight the team’s achievements rather than focus on any perceived shortcomings.

Several team members have already responded positively to the invitation through their personal social media accounts. Captain Sarah Johnson posted a thank-you message acknowledging Flav’s gesture and expressing gratitude for the support.

This isn’t the first time Flavor Flav has supported American athletes facing controversy.

He previously backed Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson during her suspension period and offered similar gestures to other competitors who faced public criticism.

The Las Vegas celebration would take place during the team’s next scheduled break from training, potentially coinciding with their preparation for upcoming international matches.

Flavor Flav’s management team confirmed they are coordinating with USA Hockey officials to finalize the event details by March 15.