Kenny Kaps Takes Stand in Julio Foolio Murder Case Day Seven

Julio Foolio’s childhood friend testified about the terrifying moment gunfire erupted during the rapper’s birthday celebration.

Julio Foolio’s childhood friend took the stand to describe the moment the rapper was shot and killed while he was celebrating his birthday.

On day seven of the trial against four men accused of orchestrating the ambush murder, Jamal Howard, known locally as Kenny Kaps, recounted the terrifying sequence of events outside a hotel in June 2024.

“I hear the shots go off…I duck,” Howard testified, describing his immediate reaction when gunfire erupted around the group.

Howard and Julio Foolio had known each other since childhood, growing up in the same Jacksonville neighborhood.

The group had traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to celebrate the rapper’s birthday after their initial Airbnb pool party was shut down by authorities.

When the shooting started, Howard didn’t see the gunmen and immediately took cover, but the damage was already done.

Julio Foolio suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal shot to the chest that passed through his heart, lungs and aorta, causing rapid blood loss and death.

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, though they face potential death sentences if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants tracked the group’s locations via social media, with Julio Foolio publicly sharing his birthday plans and real-time location on Instagram stories.

The state’s theory centers on an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville, with Julio Foolio a documented member of 6 Block and KTA, while the four defendants are allegedly affiliated with either Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) or 1200.

The prosecution presented evidence showing the suspects coordinated their movements, with surveillance footage capturing them arriving at multiple locations where Julio Foolio’s group was present.

The trial has revealed extensive evidence linking the defendants to the crime, including surveillance footage showing masked gunmen exiting vehicles and opening fire at the hotel complex, DNA evidence recovered from a rifle, and cell phone data tracking the suspects’ movements.

Defense attorneys immediately targeted Howard’s credibility on cross-examination, pointing out that he’s currently held in federal custody on drug charges and probation violations from previous violent offenses, including murder and aggravated assault.

The defense argued that Howard only came forward with information about past conversations with the defendants once he faced federal sentencing, suggesting his testimony was motivated by self-interest rather than a genuine desire for justice.

Three other people were injured in the attack, and investigators recovered 31 9mm shell casings at the scene, indicating multiple shooters.

The case has drawn significant attention because it involves the intersection of gang violence, social media activity and drill rap culture, with prosecutors using social media posts and music videos as evidence of motive and coordination. Judge Michelle Sisco is presiding over the trial, which continues to unfold with additional witnesses expected to testify about the events leading up to and following the shooting.