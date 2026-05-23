Wiz Khalifa & His Mom Sign Deal & Promote Family Cooking In The Kitchen

Wiz Khalifa and his mom Peachie are the faces of Lawry’s new “Mama Said Lawry’s” campaign, celebrating family cooking.

Wiz Khalifa is bringing his mom into the kitchen for a major brand partnership that celebrates family cooking and seasoning everything right.

The 38-year-old rapper teamed up with Lawry’s for their “Mama Said Lawry’s” campaign, featuring his mother, Katie “Peachie” Wimbush-Polk, as the co-star of the initiative.

The campaign kicks off during cookout season and highlights the bond between mother and son through their shared love of food and flavor.

Peachie’s been cooking for decades, and she’s not shy about her approach to the kitchen. For Wiz Khalifa and his mother, food is tied to memory, family, and love.

“Food is comfort for our family,” Wiz Khalifa said, describing recipes that have been passed down as “handwritten, real recipes.”

Cooking, Peachie explains, is how care gets expressed in their family. “If I love you, I’m cooking for you.”

The conversation naturally shifts to music, where both see the same kind of balance and instinct at work.

“It’s the perfect dish and the perfect track. Very similar,” Wiz says. “Because you can overdo a track or you can underdo a track.”

Knowing when something is finished comes down to feeling, he says. “The perfect track is when you know you know.” Then the two debate the one seasoning they cannot live without.

“Seasoned salt is multipurpose,” Wiz Khalifa said. “We just freaking put it on the popcorn. You can cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner with it.”

“Definitely garlic salt,” Peachie revealed. “I mean, what are we doing?”

Wiz is currently on MGK’s His Lost Americana Tour, and the two rappers just released their collaborative mixtape “Blog Era Boyz” as a nostalgic throwback to the 2010s era when they both rose to prominence.

The mixtape dropped on May 22, 2026, with singles like “girl next door” and “everything tatted” already gaining traction with fans who appreciate the retro vibe.