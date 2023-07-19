2Pac Murder Investigation: Warrant Reportedly Served At Keefe D’s Nevada Home

Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the primary suspect in the case who was fatally shot in 1998, two years after 2Pac’s murder.

The Las Vegas Police Department served a warrant on a Nevada home this week as part of the ongoing investigation into Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. While very few details were available on what transpired, 8 News Now has provided an update. According to the outlet, the warrant was served at the residence of Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Detectives served the search warrant at the Henderson home near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday (July 17). It wasn’t determined how Keefe D was connected to the address. Police were looking for personal notes, photos and other documents related to 2Pac’s death. Someone initially told a reporter and photographer they had the wrong address. They later threatened them, saying “things would escalate” if they didn’t leave the public road.

Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the primary suspect in the case. Anderson, who identified as a gang member, was fatally shot in 1998, two years after 2Pac’s murder. Since then, Keefe D has made several incriminating comments about his role in the murder. Consequently, investigators have had their eyes on him for years.

In a 2021 interview with Bomb1st, former bodyguard Reggie Wright Jr. suggested investigators were looking into Keefe D’s involvement and could possibly haul him off to jail for the crime.

When the interviewer mentioned there’d been an “uptick in activity” between the LVMPD and Keefe as law enforcement tries to “further the investigation,” Wright suggested Keefe D has cause to be nervous while confirming the police are in the midst of an active investigation.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Wright responded at the time. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

Keefe D himself copped to being an accomplice and in the car when Anderson allegedly fired the fatal shots during a 2021 sit-down with The Art Of Dialogue. Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading reportedly found it “unfathomable” Keefe D hadn’t been arrested for 2Pac’s death.

“There is adequate probable cause to arrest Keefe D on conspiracy to commit murder charges, based on his numerous public confessions,” he told The Sun. “It would then be a decision of the District Attorney’s office to determine if the evidence is strong enough for prosecution. The police department can absolve itself from their responsibilities by arresting Keefe D and putting the responsibility on the DA, where it belongs.

“He’s making a mockery out of the justice system and the public perception is that Tupac’s murder case is of little interest to the LVPD. The optics on it are horrible. For history’s sake and for the sake of their own reputation, they ought to arrest Keefe D, clear the murder case and place the burden of responsibility onto the shoulders of the DA’s office. It’s that simple.”