Tupac Shakur Murder Case Gains New Life After Remaining Unsolved For More Than 2 Decades

Police searched a home near Las Vegas as part of their continued investigation into Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder seemed destined to remain unsolved, but the case recaptured the attention of the police in 2023.

Las Vegas police revealed they are still actively investigating Tupac’s murder on Tuesday (July 18). Police conducted a search of a home in Henderson, Nevada on Monday (July 17).

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” police told ABC News. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Cops made no arrests after the search. Authorities did not disclose what prompted them to obtain a search warrant.

Nevada has no statute of limitations in homicide cases, leaving the door open for someone to potentially face prosecution for Tupac’s death.

“It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” Lt. Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tupac was infamously shot after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The Hip-Hop legend succumbed to his injuries less than a week later.

The influential rapper died at a local hospital on September 13, 1996. He was 25.

A gang member named Orlando Anderson was long considered the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder. Anderson died in an unrelated shooting in 1998.