Tupac Shakur Posthumously Joins List Of Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced it’s awarding a star to Tupac Shakur more than 25 years after his death.

Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the star on her brother’s behalf at a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 7. Longtime radio host Big Boy will host the festivities.

Allen Hughes, who directed the FX documentary series Dear Mama, will be a guest speaker at the event. Tupac’s godfather Jamal Joseph is also scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a press release. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The late rapper will receive his Walk of Fame star after his life was explored in FX’s Dear Mama series. The first episode of the five-part documentary was FX’s most-watched premiere for an unscripted series.

Every episode of Dear Mama is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch a trailer for the Tupac documentary below.