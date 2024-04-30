Rick Ross Offers Advice To Drake After Kendrick Lamar Drops “Euphoria” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is one of the multiple rappers feuding with Drake, the target of Kendrick Lamar’s vicious diss track “Euphoria.”

Rick Ross advised Drake not to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Euphoria” on Tuesday (April 30). Rozay, who released his own Drake diss titled “Champagne Moments,” reacted to Kendrick’s song on Instagram Stories.

“Look, white boy, I know we not friends,” Rozay told Drake. “But lemme give you this advice ‘cause you ain’t got nobody ‘round you. Or you ain’t got no real n##### ‘round you. Lemme just put it like that. Ain’t no real n#####. Stop! Don’t respond. You ain’t even peep when the intro came on with the Teddy Pendergrass. That was that Black vibe.”

He continued, “Don’t do it. Don’t go write an eight-minute verse that—I know, n####. [Lil] Yachty, I know you want to get that money. You ain’t wrong, n####. Keep buying them big houses. But I’ma tell you this like a real n####. Ain’t no more BBLs. Ain’t no more ass fillers. Ain’t no more cheek fillers.”

Both Kendrick and Ross questioned Drake’s Blackness on their diss tracks.

“We hate the b###### you f###, ’cause they confuse themself with real women/And notice, I said ‘we,’ it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more Black features ’til you finally feel that you’re Black enough?” Kendrick rapped on “Euphoria.”

The song concluded with the warning, “We don’t wanna hear you say ‘n####’ no more.”

Ross repeatedly called Drake a “white boy” on “Champagne Moments.”

“You ain’t never want to be a n#### anyway, n####/That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n####,” Ross claimed on his song.

Drake dissed Kendrick and Ross, among others, on “Push Ups.” The battle began when Kendrick fired lyrical shots at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s No. 1 hit “Like That.”