Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Is Drake’s Hell – Check Out The Hardest Bars

Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” diss tracks with the song “Euphoria.”

Kendrick Lamar unleashed his Drake diss track “Euphoria” on Tuesday (April 30). The song added more drama to Kendrick and Drake’s already contentious battle with pointed attacks against Drizzy.

Here are the highlights from Kendrick’s response to Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

“His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must’ve forgot the s### that they done/Dementia must run in his family, but let it get shaky/I park your son”

Kendrick’s diss track kicked into high gear close to the two-minute mark with shots at Drake’s family. K. Dot delivered a slick reference to Parkinson’s Disease.

“There’s no accent you can sell me/Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish n####/The crown is heavy, huh/I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly”

Kendrick threw a jab at Drake’s penchant for using a variety of accents and added a vicious nod to YNW Melly for good measure. Melly is accused of murdering his two friends in 2018.

“We hate the b###### you f###, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women/And notice, I said ‘We,’ it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more Black features ’til you finally feel that you Black enough/I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/You gon’ make a n#### bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash something”

Kendrick positioned himself as the voice of the culture in his critiques of Drake. K. Dot also joined Rick Ross in questioning Drake’s Blackness while throwing in a reference to a past incident in which Diddy punched Drake.

“Surprised you wanted that feature request/You know that we got some s### to address/I even hate when you say the word ‘n####,’ but that’s just me, I guess/Some s### just cringeworthy, you ain’t even gotta be diva I guess”

Kendrick revealed Drake’s past request for a collaboration, providing another intriguing detail about their complicated history.

“I’m knowin’ they call you The Boy, but where is a man? ‘Cause I ain’t see him yet/Matter of fact, I ain’t even bleed him yet, can I bleed him? Bet/When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b######/I believe you don’t like women, that’s real competition, you might pop ass with ’em”

Kendrick mocked Drake’s association with Sexyy Red to question the Canadian star’s manhood. And depending on your interpretation, K. Dot’s lines can be seen as jabs at Drizzy’s misogyny or sexuality.

“Let’s speak on percentage, show me your splits/I make sure I double back with you/You was signed to a n#### that’s signed to a n#### that said he was signed to that n####/Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record/Hoe, what? You ain’t like that record/’Back To Back,’ I like that record/I’ma get back to that for the record”

Kendrick responded to claims about his record deal from Drake’s “Push Ups” diss. K. Dot pointed out how Drizzy signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money label, which was a subsidiary of Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group. K. Dot also referenced Drake allegedly sending cease and desists, which Rick Ross mentioned as his reason for dissing Drizzy.

“Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n#####?/Y’all think all of my life is rap?/That’s hoe s###, I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that”

Kendrick bashed Drake for being a bad father. Drake was famously accused of hiding his child by Pusha T.

“It ain’t 20 v. one, it’s one vs. 20 if I gotta smack n##### that write with you/Yeah, bring ’em out too, I clean ’em out too/Tell Beam that he better stay right with you”

Drake criticized multiple rappers for ganging up on him on “Push Ups.” Kendrick fired back with more ghostwriter accusations, naming Beam as one of the men allegedly writing for Drake.

“Yeah, OVO n##### is dick riders/Tell ’em run to America to imitate heritage, they can’t imitate this violence/What I learn, n##### don’t like the West Coast/And I’m fine with it, I push the line with it/Pick a n#### off one at a time with it/We can be on a three-hour time difference/Don’t speak on the family, crodie/It can get deep in the family, crodie/Talk about me and my family, crodie/Someone go bleed in your family, crodie”

Kendrick trolled Drake’s appropriation of gang culture. K. Dot repeatedly used the word “crodie” since it’s Toronto slang and the name of Drake’s cat.