Kendrick Lamar Obliterates Drake With New Diss Track “Euphoria”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The song, arrived on Tuesday morning (April 30) much to the delight of Hip-Hop fans who’ve been following the ongoing saga between the “big three.”

Kendrick Lamar has resurfaced with a diss track aimed directly at Drake. The song, titled “Euphoria,” arrived on Tuesday morning (April 30) much to the delight of Hip-Hop fans who’ve been following the ongoing saga between the “big three.” It starts off slowly but builds into an explosive, foaming at the mouth type of diss, with K. Dot growing angrier by the syllable.

“You movin’ just like a degenerate, heavy antic, it’s feelin’ distasteful/Why calculate you, not as calculated, I can even predict your angles/Fabricate stories on the family front, ’cause you heard Mr. Morale/A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now/You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted/Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but nеver had been your collection.

“How I make music that еlectrify ’em, you make music that pacify ’em/I can double down on that line, but spare you this time, that’s random acts of kindness/Know you a master manipulator, and a b####, you a liar too/But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”

Of course, that’s only the beginning. Kendrick Lamar takes the gloves off around the three-minute mark and dismantles everything about Drake.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” he continues. “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/We hate the b###### you f###, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women.

“And notice, I said “We”, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough/I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

Drake was acting “tough” earlier this month when he dropped “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which both saw the OVO Sound boss tearing into Kendrick Lamar. The latter features artificial intelligence-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac (that was later scrubbed). Kendrick Lamar has always cited ‘Pac as a huge influence.

“They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive in the n#### under five-foot-five, so it’s gotta be you,” he raps. “I would beef the whole f###### game. It was me and Snoop Dogg, have my f###### shirt off in the House of Blues.”

“Euphoria” is the latest move in one of the biggest rap beefs in recent memory. Listen to it above.