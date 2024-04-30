Boosie Badazz Says America Is “Brokest” He’s Ever Seen: “You Have To Change Your Lifestyle”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is convinced the United States is cooked based on the state of the economy. He feels as though the country may have reached a new low.

In a lengthy tweet he recently shared, Boosie Badazz highlighted a number of current events as the base of his argument about why America is basically “broke.” In the tweet, Badazz suggested impending doom for the U.S. following major changes within the realms of job security in the corporate landscape, and at a socioeconomic level for the general public.

“ITS CRAZY HOW EVERY COMPANY IS GOING BROKE N FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY‼️THIS WORLD HAS NO MONEY,” Badazz said in part before adding, “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS HURTING. PEOPLE HAVE NO MONEY.

“BESIDES PAYING YOUR BILLS ITS NOTHING EXTRA YOU HAVE MONEY TO SPEND ON ‼️ COMPANIES HAVE TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS OF WORKERS ‼️ YOU REALLY HAVE TO CHANGE YOUR LIFESTYLE R ELSE ‼️ THIS IS THE BROKEST IVE EVER SEEN AMERICA.”

Maybe Badazz is on to something, considering he issued his tweet just days after tech giant Tesla announced thousands of layoffs in amid declining sales and competition from Chinese automakers. In California alone, more than 3,300 works were laid off, with the Bay Area being hit the hardest by the cuts. Additionally, Tesla has plans to cut nearly 2,700 workers in the state of Texas, presumably from the plant near Austin where the company is now based.

And according to tracking software platform Layoffs.fyi, which has previously been featured in Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, 268 tech companies have laid off over 75,000 employees in 2024.

Check out the full message above.