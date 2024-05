Taking to his podcast, It Is What It Is featuring Ma$3, the Dipset rapper appeared to dig a deeper hole with his explanation.

Cam’ron sat down with CNN correspondent Abby Phillip on Monday (May 20) and proceeded to talk about “getting some cheeks” and awkwardly question the integrity of Phillip’s questions. The clip went viral and now, Cam’ron is attempting to do some damage control—with very little success.

Taking to his podcast, It Is What It Is featuring Ma$3, the Dipset rapper appeared to dig a deeper hole with his explanation. He argued he felt blindsided by the questions about Diddy and disappointed Phillip didn’t inquire more about his podcast and other “positive” things he was doing.

“They didn’t invite me on to say about how successful our show is, or the positive stuff we do in our community or how every day, five days a week, Ma$e talks to kids on a Zoom call,” he said. “[…] He stops what he’s doing to talk to kids around the world […] We do all these positive things and you call me on CNN for some b#######. I’m gonna give you the b#######. That’s just what’s going to happen. They gave me some free promo.”

He continued, “I just felt like you tried to use me … I don’t believe in domestic violence. I seen the video as egregious. They’re really f##### up. I said what I said. That’s how that went.”

People weren’t buying it though and started bashing Cam immediately with comments like, “He’s 48. That s### was embarrassing” and “Nothin’ about what he did was funny. Nobody wanted to talk about you or what you’re doin’ sir.”

Other comments included, “He made it hard for other black podcasters to get main stream interviews. CNN are in board meetings rt now discussing why they not gone invite us no more and Abby can’t defend us” and “He and Mase talk about Diddy. But god forbid CNN ask him to come on their platform to talk about the same thing he talks about on his. Abby is one of the few black women with an International show and he had to act an ass on her show.”

The interview with Cam’ron went off the rails rather quickly, with him questioning why he was booked in the first place. It began with Phillip asking his thoughts on the video of Diddy assaulting ex Cassie Ventura. Cam’ron replied he doesn’t consider Diddy a friend or condone the mogul’s actions in the video or any of the other allegations against him.

“Everything in the video is egregious, I’m against,” he said. “So when I saw the video I was kinda upset being that I know him.”

Cam’ron became more frustrated when asked if he “recognizes that kind of anger” based on his personal experience of Diddy. He added, “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting.”

Philip then asked him about Diddy’s apology video to which he said, “The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie,’ he fired back. He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said.”

Finally, when Phillip asked Cam’ron about Diddy’s alleged mistreatment of his artists. Cam’ron took a shot of his Pink Horse Power sex supplement and said, “Sorry, I’m gonna’ go get some cheeks after this horse power drink”—then plugged his podcast and questioned why he was there.

“Who’s the talent agent for this joint?” he concluded. You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?”

Phillip calmly thanked Cam’ron for his time before essentially kicking him off air. He addressed the incident on Instagram with a post that read, “F### They Invite Me On CNN For?” and “Oh they ain’t know?? Now they do.”

Watch the clip below.