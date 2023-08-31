Ma$e Settles Feud With Diddy: “He Just Got His Publishing Back From Puff,” Says Cam’ron 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron announced that Diddy and Ma$e have finally settled their long-running dispute over publishing rights.

The Dipset representative shared the good news while announcing his upcoming album, The Lost Files Vol. 1. Cam’ron claims his It Is What It Is co-host is sorting out his musical affairs and couldn’t be on the project.

“My n#### murder had to sit this one out,” Cam’ron wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday (August 30). “He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday.”

He congratulated Ma$e and teased a possible musical reunion following his next album.

“While he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause,” he added. “The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

The Feud Between Diddy And Ma$e

Ma$e became one of the biggest rap stars of the 90s during his time signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy label. His 1997 album Harlem World became a massive hit and was nominated for a Grammy. The 4x-Platinum project also hosted the Hot 100 Top. 10 singles, “Feel So Good,” “What You Want” featuring Total, and “Lookin’ At Me” featuring Puff Daddy.

However, despite being one of Bad Boy’s biggest stars, Ma$e left the label when he became unhappy with how business was handled. Things remained somewhat amicable until the 2020 Grammys when Diddy received the Icon Award.

Ma$e called out his former label boss and accused him of holding his publishing hostage. He claimed Diddy bought the rights for “about 20k,” but rejected Ma$e’s $2 million offer to buy back his masters.

The Hip-Hop mogul fired back during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in October 2022. Diddy alleged that Ma$e owes him $3 million for an album advance that was never delivered on.

“That’s facts, I got the receipts,” Diddy said before adding, I’m not gonna go back and forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back and forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now.”