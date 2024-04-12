Boosie Badazz Condemns Hip-Hop Fans For Enjoying Rap Beef: “I’ve Seen People Die”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz expressed concerns about rap battles leading to violence, chastising fans for romanticizing beef.

Boosie Badazz disliked seeing people’s excitement for rap beef. The Baton Rouge native explained why he wasn’t happy with the Hip-Hop community’s fervor for battles on Friday (April 12).

“EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP!” Boosie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY. N WHEN IT POP OFF ‘IT REALLY GOES DOWN’. SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE, DONT SAY THEY STUPID SMH GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF.”

He added, “HOW WOULD U FEEL IF YOUR FAMILY MEMBER DIED CAUSE OF HIP HOP RAP BEEF! IM FROM LOUISIANA EVERY RAP BEEF IVE SEEN PEOPLE DIE. YALL SO HAPPY ABOUT WHO GO WIN R LOSE BUT A MAMA GO LOSE HER SON n ain’t none of yall going to the funeral smh.”

Boosie, who’s no stranger to rap beef, weighed in after Future and Metro Boomin unleashed more Drake disses on their album We Still Don’t Trust You. A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd took shots at Drake on the project.

The Hip-Hop world’s current enthusiasm for feuds erupted when Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on the song “Like That” in March. The track appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album.

Drake hasn’t responded with a diss track yet. Cole fired back at Kendrick on a song titled “7 Minute Drill” but regretted it. Cole apologized for dissing Kendrick at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

“That’s the lamest s### I ever did in my f###### life,” Cole told the crowd.

Cole waved the white flag again with his surprise appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You. The Dreamville boss recorded a verse for the song “Red Leather.”