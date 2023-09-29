2Pac Murder: Keefe D Arrested In Connection To 1996 Slaying

Keefe Davis is the uncle of the late icon’s suspected killer, Orlando Anderson, who was fatally shot in a drive-by in 1998.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas on Friday (September 29) morning in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur. According to the Associated Press, the charges haven’t been released yet. Davis is the uncle of Shakur’s suspected killer, Orlando Anderson, who was fatally shot in a drive-by two years after Shakur’s death.

In July, Las Vegas police searched Davis’ home as part of the investigation into Shakur’s murder but didn’t offer many details. A warrant obtained by NBC at the time revealed they looked at desktops and other electronic storage devices, including thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives and audio recordings. The warrant reportedly uncovered a Pokeball USB drive, black iPhone, two iPads and a purple Toshiba laptop, among other items.

The search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada and marked the biggest development in the unsolved homicide in years. Over the years, it appeared as though the LVMPD made little progress in solving the case.

Keefe D has made several incriminating comments about his role in the murder, and investigators have had their eyes on him for years. In a 2021 interview with Bomb1st, former bodyguard Reggie Wright Jr. suggested investigators were looking into Keefe D’s involvement and could possibly take him to jail.

When the interviewer mentioned there’d been an “uptick in activity” between the LVMPD and Keefe as law enforcement tries to “further the investigation,” Wright suggested Keefe D has cause to be nervous while confirming the police are in the midst of an active investigation.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Wright responded at the time. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

Keefe D himself copped to being an accomplice and in the car when Anderson allegedly fired the fatal shots during a 2021 sit-down with The Art Of Dialogue. Former LAPD detective Greg Kading reportedly found it “unfathomable” Keefe D hadn’t been arrested for 2Pac’s death.

“There is adequate probable cause to arrest Keefe D on conspiracy to commit murder charges, based on his numerous public confessions,” he told The Sun. “It would then be a decision of the District Attorney’s office to determine if the evidence is strong enough for prosecution. The police department can absolve itself from their responsibilities by arresting Keefe D and putting the responsibility on the DA, where it belongs.

“He’s making a mockery out of the justice system and the public perception is that Tupac’s murder case is of little interest to the LVPD. The optics on it are horrible. For history’s sake and for the sake of their own reputation, they ought to arrest Keefe D, clear the murder case and place the burden of responsibility onto the shoulders of the DA’s office. It’s that simple.”

In a 2018 episode of BET’s Death Row Chronicles, he asserted he knew who killed Shakur. He later wrote about it in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend.