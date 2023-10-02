Suge Knight Refuses To Testify Against Keefe D In Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight claimed Keefe D’s nephew Orlando Anderson wasn’t the man who killed Tupac Shakur but did not identify the shooter.

Suge Knight has no interest in helping prosecutors convict Keefe D for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. The former Death Row Records boss told TMZ he won’t testify against Keefe D if the case goes to trial.

“I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify against somebody,” Suge Knight said. “For what?”

He added, “I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that s###.”

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s murder on September 29. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “And he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Davis is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, Tupac’s suspected killer. Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

Keefe D previously admitted he was in the car with his nephew when Anderson allegedly shot Tupac in 1996. Davis faced a murder charge even if he didn’t pull the trigger due to Nevada’s aiding and abetting statute.

“If you helped somebody commit a crime, you can be equally as guilty,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

Knight claimed Anderson didn’t shoot Tupac. The incarcerated music executive refused to identify the shooter.

“It was only two people in the car,” Knight told TMZ. “And Pac not finna tell the story. I ain’t finna tell the story. But I’ll tell you this: I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because number one, he wasn’t the shooter. And number two, he came to my hearing and told [authorities] to let me go and told the truth. They still didn’t let me go.”

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.