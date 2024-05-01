NLE Choppa Gives Beyoncé Credit For “Shifting Music” With Country Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Y’all didn’t know NLE Choppa was part of the #BeyHive?

NLE Choppa is giving Beyoncé her flowers for being an inspiration to himself and the music industry at large. As the Memphis native continues to usher in #SlutSeason and his “Mr. F##k A Lot” moniker in promotion of his recent single, “S### Me Out 2,” he took a moment to recognize Queen Bey’s brilliance on Twitter.

In his brief remark, Choppa explained his belief that Beyoncé is responsible for the visible pivot currently trending within the industry as a result of her recent genre-bending country album, COWBOY CARTER.

“Beyoncé I just want to say appreciate the country album, she literally shifting music,” Choppa wrote in part. “All the labels looking for country records because of the shift she’s started just by this album. And even inspiring me, people who look like me, to step outside the box as an urban artist.”

While it’s clear Choppa was motivated to share the message based on his own personal opinion, it’s not like his perspective is far off from the reality of what’s going on right now.

Take for instance Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER collaborator Shaboozey, who notched his first No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs Chart after his latest single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” jumped 95 percent. According to Luminate, he earned 20.9 million official U.S. streams and a 1,202 percent spike on radio airplay to upwards of 170,000 audience impressions. Side note, yes “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 hit, “Tipsy.”

Prior to Shaboozey’s solo chart-topper, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” commanded the chart for past 10 weeks, which also serves as the first time in history two Black artists have topped the chart back-to-back. Additionally, artists such as K. Michelle and even Boosie Badazz are making attempts to venture into different genres as well.