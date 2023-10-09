50 Cent Taunts Diddy Over Keefe D’s Arrest For Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent told Diddy to “lawyer up” after Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent trolled Diddy, advising the Bad Boy Records mogul to seek legal counsel following the arrest of Keefe D. The G-Unit leader suggested Diddy was the mastermind behind the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur in an Instagram post on Monday (October 9).

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” 50 Cent wrote. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, s### might get sticky.”

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for Shakur’s murder on September 29. Davis was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Prior to his arrest, Davis implicated Diddy in Shakur’s murder in an interview with the Art of Dialogue. Davis said Diddy pitted him against Suge Knight, who was in the car with Shakur when the late rapper was shot in 1996.

Shakur was infamously shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas. He died a few days later at a local hospital.

Prosecutors claim Davis “ordered the death” of Shakur and the attempted murder of Knight. Davis publicly admitted he was involved in the shooting in his memoir and past interviews.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “And he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson was long considered the prime suspect in Shakur’s murder. Anderson died in 1998.

Authorities still believe Anderson was the shooter. Prosecutors did not need to prove Davis pulled the trigger to charge him with murder. Davis faced a murder charge for aiding and abetting in the crime.

Davis has not entered a plea in the murder case. His arraignment was originally scheduled for October 4, but a Nevada judge granted a two-week delay.