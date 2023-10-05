50 Cent Reignites Diddy Beef: Explains Why He Shuns Puffy’s Parties  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent took aim at Diddy over his parties and questioned what goes down during the Bad Boy Record Boss’ private soirees.

50 Cent has taken another jab at Diddy, trolling his fellow Hip-Hop mogul over his parties.

In a clip circulating on social media Wednesday (October 4), the G-Unit founder claims he refuses to attend the Bad Boy Records boss’ private events because they’re just not his thing. 50 Cent, currently on the European leg of his The Final Lap tour, made the remarks during one of his shows.

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” Fiddy told the audience. “Uh-uh. N#### hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F### you talkin’ about?”

He continued, “Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my muthafuckin kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when s### like that is going on.” Watch the clip below.

50 Cent was seemingly referencing a viral photo of Lil Baby from Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons. In the pic, which 50 shared on Instagram in July, two men can be seen hugging a smiling Lil Baby.

Although Diddy wasn’t in the image, 50 Cent trolled him in the caption and questioned what the men in the photo were doing.

“See this is why I don’t go to no party Puffy and them at,” 50 Cent wrote. “Da f### is going on here? Get the f## off my young [ninja]. WTF!”

Although 50 Cent has frequently questioned the Harlem-bred entrepreneur’s sexuality over the years, Diddy dismissed his jabs in a 2018 interview.

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me,” Diddy shared during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? You know he loves me.”