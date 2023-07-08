50 Cent Uses White Party Photo To Suggest Lil Baby & Diddy Are Gay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fiddy has been joking about Puffy’s sexuality for years.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has once again targeted his fellow Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs (fka Puff Daddy) on social media. This time, the G-Unit head also trolled Atlanta-bred recording artist Lil Baby.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual White Party at their Hamptons home on Monday, July 3. Numerous celebrities, including Lil Baby, attended the event celebrating Independence Day.

Rubin and Fishel invited dozens of stars to the Long Island estate. Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, and others showed up for the function.

50 Cent posted a photograph from the White Party to his Instagram page. In the picture, two men can be seen hugging a smiling Lil Baby. The photo’s caption purposely implied the three partygoers were engaged in a homosexual act.

“See this is why I don’t go to no party Puffy and them at. 👀 Da f### is going on here? 🤦‍♂️😤Get the f## off my young 🥷🏾. WTF!” wrote 50 Cent on the Meta-owned platform. That post amassed more than 340,000 likes.

Diddy Has Been The Butt Of 50 Cent’s Gay Jokes For Years

50 Cent has an extensive history of publicly questioning Diddy’s sexuality. Back in 2014, the Queens native used separate photos of Combs with Rick Ross and Steve Stoute to push the narrative that the Harlem-bred entrepreneur could be gay.

Three years later, 50 circulated a photo of Diddy with openly gay filmmaker Lee Daniels as another possible example that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has a sexual attraction to men. Diddy addressed 50’s constant gay jokes in 2018.

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me. Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate?” said Diddy in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show. “You know he loves me.”

The “I Need a Girl (Part One)” hitmaker also added, “I respect that [he works hard]. I don’t even think of no other man. If I’m thinking about another man, I’m thinking about uplifting. All them gnats, they can’t really touch me.”

There has also been speculation that 50 Cent is actually part of the LGBTQ community. His ex-girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, insinuated the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album creator was bisexual when she said he looked like a “booty snatcher” on an XXL magazine cover with Soulja Boy.