Like countless others, Ice-T learned an arrest had been made in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur on Friday (September 29). Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a self-identified South Side Compton Crip, was taken into custody by Clark County Nevada authorities and charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Although Davis didn’t pull the trigger, he’s still culpable for the killing per Nevada law. An onslaught of opinions littered social media in the wake of Davis’ arrest. Shakur’s former classmate Jada Pinkett, his sister Sakyiwa and brother Mopreme were among the many addressing the news online.

As Ice-T points out, Davis made one particular mistake over and over again—talking. During a 2018 episode of BET’s Death Row Chronicles, he not only admitted he was in the car when Shakur was shot, but he also double down in his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

“My initial thought was ‘people talk too much,'” Ice-T tells AllHipHop.com. “I think L.A. knew exactly how this thing played out, I just don’t really understand why it took law enforcement so long, because if I say that I’m in a car with somebody that does something, I’m part of the crime. If I go over to your house and ask you for a gun and you give it to me and I go do it, you aided and abetted the crime.

“So my point is that with all the interviews and all the books where dude just happened to say it 100 times on interviews he did: ‘I was in the car’—he said it. No one else said it. He said it. So why? Why? Why would you say that if you didn’t want to get caught? So you know, I got no love for dude. It was a chain of events that should not have ever happened. It’s all out of my realm of understanding.”

Over the years, Davis also revealed the three other people in the white Cadillac with him the night of the Shakur shooting, which included his own nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, another thing Ice-T found incredulous.

“He names everybody else in the car,” he adds. “And now he’s basically dead—he’s gonna spend the rest of his life in prison all by his own hand. You don’t even need anybody to testify.”

DJ Vlad, who assured Bomb1st in an interview that he refused to cooperate in the Davis investigation, has been under fire numerous times for seemingly getting his interview subjects to self-snitch.

“People right now on the internet are doing some of the dumbest s##t I’ve ever seen,” he says. “Vlad, all those guys, they will ask the most leading questions. I don’t know what the f##k but whatever. People always ask me in interviews if there’s anything I don’t want them to ask—I just won’t answer it.

“Even the crimes I’ve committed—I know I’ve never killed nobody, and there’s a statute of limitation. But I’ve even had some my friends come and be like, ‘You out here telling people what you did and we’re in here saying we didn’t do it, man. Calm down. Like, we’re still trying to get out homie. No disrespect, but bring it down a notch.’ I had to be very cautious. The last thing I wanna do is get somebody in trouble or myself in trouble. F##k that. I’ve never been to prison. I never done none of that stuff. People say it’s not checkers, it’s chess, but they can’t even play chess.”

Shakur was shot multiple times at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He died at the University of Nevada Medical Center six days later. His murder has remained one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous unsolved crimes for nearly three decades. During a recent press conference, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson assured “justice will be served.”