Ice-T Blasts “Weirdos” Touting Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theories: “This Man Was Just Seriously Sick” 

Ice-T addressed the unfounded Jamie Foxx conspiracy theories swirling on social media after the actor was hospitalized earlier this year.

Foxx’s family has shared very little information about his condition leading internet sleuths to go digging. Some have suggested Jamie Foxx was left blinded and partially paralyzed after having the COVID-19 vaccination. Another theory centers around the vaccine but claims Foxx developed a blot clot that triggered a stroke.

Through it all, Jamie Foxx has kept a low profile while undergoing specialized medical treatment in Chicago. However, he recently broke his silence and addressed the rumors in a candid video posted on Instagram.

Foxx thanked his fans and his family for “protecting” him during his ordeal and explained that he didn’t want his fans to see him “with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.” He also dismissed the conspiracy theories stating that he is not blind nor suffering from paralysis.

Nonetheless, the rumors persisted, with some claiming the person in the video was not Jamie Foxx but a clone designed to fool the public.

Ice-T Addresses Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theories

On Sunday evening (July 23), Ice-T decided enough was enough and took to Twitter to blast the rumor-mongers and conspiracy theorists.

“People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died,” he wrote. “Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.”

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.. https://t.co/EWklg56bnW — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 23, 2023

The Hip-Hop icon followed up with an “ICE COLD FACT,” declaring, “You have no idea how Dumb or Stupid a person is until they start Talkin.” In another tweet, Ice-T added, “People prefer a Lie or just let them make up their own stories.”