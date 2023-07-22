Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Medical Crisis

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx expressed profound gratitude for his survival following a harrowing medical emergency that led to his hospitalization, a trying experience that he likened to a journey through hell and back. The acclaimed actor chose Instagram as the platform to address his fans directly, releasing his inaugural video message since the undisclosed medical complication struck in April.

During the heartfelt message, Foxx conveyed his appreciation to his devoted supporters and family for standing by him during the arduous ordeal. He acknowledged, “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” emphasizing that he confronted challenges he never envisioned facing.

Throughout his recovery period, Foxx consciously remained out of the public eye, primarily residing in Chicago, where he underwent specialized medical treatment at a facility dedicated to rehabilitating patients dealing with physical impairments, as well as brain or spine injuries.

In a candid fashion, the actor disclosed his reluctance to be seen in a vulnerable state, stating, “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx also took the opportunity to address the unfounded rumors that swirled on social media, which claimed he had been left blind and paralyzed. With clarity, he refuted these speculations, affirming that his eyesight remained intact and he was not suffering from paralysis.

He even joked about those that stated he had been cloned. Ironically, he stars in the Netflix movie “They Cloned Tyrone.”

A recent Instagram post shared by Foxx on Thursday showed the actor posed atop a gleaming gold race car outside a prominent Las Vegas hotel. Notably emblazoned on the car was the logo of “BETMGM,” an online sports betting enterprise. In the caption accompanying the image, Foxx expressed appreciation for his association with the @betmgm family and hinted at exciting future projects in the works.

Amidst the wave of well-wishes and inquiries about his condition, a photographer named Erik Umphery chimed in on the post, recounting the pleasure of working with Foxx during the last two days.

Additionally, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram in May to provide an update on her father’s health, sharing the encouraging news that he had already been out of the hospital for weeks, actively recuperating. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support on behalf of her father and thanked everyone who rallied behind him during his recovery journey.

As Foxx continues to heal and regain strength, his fans and loved ones remain steadfast in their well-wishes and support, eagerly anticipating his triumphant return to the spotlight and future artistic endeavors.