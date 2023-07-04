EXCLUSIVE: “They Cloned Tyrone” Is Musical Journey Through Southern Hip-Hop Culture

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“The Cloned Tyrone” uses science fiction and Hip-Hop to take on some very real societal issues. Check out what producer Steven Dr. Love had to say!

The upcoming sci-fi mystery comedy, “They Cloned Tyrone,” is set to make a splash with its unique blend of humor, conspiracy and cultural commentary.

Produced by Stephen “Dr.” Love, the film features a star-studded cast, including Jamie Foxx, Tiana Paris and John Boyega, who stumble upon a government mind control experiment in their neighborhood.

As they peel back the layers of this conspiracy, they also delve into the societal implications of redlining, control over food, music and religion, and the importance of maintaining control over one’s own culture.

“The movie’s about three people who realize the government is doing mind control experiments with the neighborhood, and they have to kind of unpeel that onion,” Love told AllHipHop during an interview at the 2023 BET Awards, where he was celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.

The film not only tackles serious societal issues but also promises to be a musical treat. Set in the South, the soundtrack features a mix of legendary and emerging artists, including Project Pat and Big K.R.I.T.

Love expressed his excitement about bringing the culture together around the film’s music.

“As we celebrate the 50 years of Hip-Hop, one of the things that’s coming to the forefront is people are starting to realize we need to control our own sound and control our own music,” Love said.

“They Cloned Tyrone” seems set to explore this theme in depth, making it a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking cinema and Hip-Hop alike. The movie hits Netflix on July 21.