Jamie Foxx Rumors Persist, Even Though He Says He’s “OK”

Jamie Foxx is back, but some people just aren’t happy with his explanation and continue to speculate on his health. Peep the rumors!

Oh, brace yourselves, folks! It’s time for the “Jamie Foxx Hospitalization Drama Spectacular.” LOL! In the past couple of months, we’ve been bombarded with the most OUTRAGEOUS information about Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health scare. Cue the ominous music!

Props to Jamie’s family, because they have not given any info about his hospitalization for a “medical complication.” But hey, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of armchair experts, conspiracy theorists and rumor-mongers to fill in the gaps!

Enter A.J. Benza! This one says Jamie got a COVID-19 vaccination, and (((gasp))) ended up partially paralyzed and blind! Others say he was allegedly forced to get vaccinated and had a blood clot that triggered a stroke. But wait there’s more!

There are more experts that refute THAT conspiratical notion. Those sources say, A.J. Benza’s gossip is “completely inaccurate.” There is another theory somebody floated past me. Jamie was actually kidnapped BEFORE the video that was posted yesterday. They just had him record it to say he was ok, but really he’s been cloned or something better. But they feel he never gave any true details of his condition and continue not to give details of his own private and personal health history to the public. I wonder why?! (((SARCASM!)))

I believe Jamie!

Do not forget, he is in “They Cloned Tyrone,” which is out now.