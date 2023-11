Although the immediate shock has worn off by now, Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy continues to have consequences. In court docs filed in a Manhattan federal court on November 16, Diddy’s ex alleged rape and years of physical abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy Records mogul, and the former couple settled out of court less than 24 hours later. Much like DaBaby’s fallout from his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, companies are beginning to distance themselves from Diddy—even his own.

Shortly after the suit was settled, Atlanta’s Agenda Studios canceled an event promoting Diddy’s tequila brand, DELEÓN. As the company explained on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate cancellation of Sunday’s highly anticipated DELEÓN Day Party. Recent, serious allegations against DELEÓN Tequila owner, Sean “Puff” Combs,” have compelled us to take immediate action. In light of these circumstances, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to regrettably cancel the event. We understand the disappointment this may bring, but we remain committed to the values of integrity and accountability.”

The caption read: “Important Announcement. Due to recent allegations against Deleon owner Sean “Puff” Combs, we regret to inform you that Sunday’s Deleon Day Party is canceled, but stay tuned for an exciting update on Tuesday, November 21st – we’re working on something special for our community.”

Diddy is also starting to feel the wrath at REVOLT, a company he founded in 2012. On Monday (November 20), journalist/marketing specialist Dawn Montgomery announced she would no longer be part of the network’s Monuments to Me podcast.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s Monuments To Me podcast,” she tweeted on Monday (November 20). “I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women.”

Only time will tell what other consequences Diddy will face. Fans were shocked Ventura settled so quickly. But as she explained at the time, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” Diddy responded to the now-closed case, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy was spotted in the days after they reached their settlement looking solemn and stressed, but many are accusing them of being staged.