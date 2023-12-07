Diddy Under Fire: Women’s Rights Group Wants Grammys To Boycott Mogul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammys nominated Diddy for Best Progressive R&B Album before several women sued him for sexual assault.

Women’s advocacy group UltraViolet urged the Grammys to rescind Diddy’s Best Progressive R&B Album nomination on Thursday (December 7). UltraViolet asked the Recording Academy to ban him from the 2024 Grammy Awards after a fourth woman accused him of sexual assault.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” the group said in a statement. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

UltraViolet continued, “Not surprisingly, almost all of Combs’ brands have dropped him for his abusive and inexcusable behavior. But last month, the Grammys awarded Combs with his first-ever nomination as a lead artist in one of the two R&B album categories. We are calling on the Grammys to stop enabling abusers and to immediately rescind Combs’ nomination and invitation. Survivors don’t need to see that.”

Several women sued Diddy for sexual assault over the past month. His ex-girlfriend Cassie was the first to file a lawsuit against him, accusing the Hip-Hop mogul of rape and years of abuse. The former couple settled the lawsuit out of court.

Two women named Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner filed their lawsuits against Diddy following his settlement with Cassie. They claimed the Bad Boy Records founder sexually assaulted them in the early ‘90s.

Another woman, identified as Jane Doe, sued Diddy in December. She accused him of gang rape and sex trafficking. According to the lawsuit, Diddy and his associates raped the alleged victim when she was 17 years old in 2003.

Diddy denied the various allegations in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, Diddy stepped down as the chairman of REVOLT in wake of the sexual assault lawsuits. He co-founded the television network in 2013.