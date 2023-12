Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal troubles continue to mount. On Wednesday (December 6), another woman sued the Bad Boy Records mogul (real name Sean Combs) for an alleged gang rape that happened when she was 17 in 2003. The woman—only identified as “Jane Doe”—made some incredulous allegations, including what Diddy required to climax during sex.

In court docs obtained by AllHipHop, Doe said, “While Mr. Combs was raping Ms. Doe, he complained that he could not ‘get off’ unless she pinched his nipples as hard as she could.”

But that was only the beginning. Doe also claimed there was drug activity going on. The docs continued, “At the time, Mr. Combs had many connections to Michigan, including, among others, to the Black Mafia Family (‘BMF’), a drug trafficking and money laundering organization that is rumored to have seeded Bad Boy. Accordingly, upon information and belief, Mr. Combs’ associates, including Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant, spent significant time in and around Detroit, Michigan.”

She then pointed the finger at Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy, who’s being sued for an alleged sexual assault as well. Doe alleged he not only smoked crack-cocaine around her but also that he forced her to do sexual acts.

“Mr. Pierre began to smoke crack cocaine from what appeared to be an aluminum can,” the docs said. “After he finished smoking crack, Mr. Pierre suddenly took out his penis, demanded that Ms. Doe ‘suck [his] dick’ and forced Ms. Doe’s head down to perform oral sex on him.”

The woman included multiple photos from the night in question with her face blurred out.

According to the docs, this marks the fifth lawsuit filed against Diddy in three weeks. The snowball effect began with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who first sued Diddy over physical and sexual assault on November 16. They settled out of court in less than 24 hours. Diddy has remained relatively silent until now. Shortly after Jane Doe filed the lawsuit, he released a statement declaring his innocence.

“Enough is enough,” he declared on Instagram. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”