Diddy’s Hulu Reality Show Scrapped Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The former ‘Making the Band’ producer still faces several lawsuits.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has taken another loss. The Hip-Hop mogul’s upcoming reality show, tentatively titled Diddy+7, has been dropped by Hulu.

Reports suggest the multiple sexual assault allegations against Combs played a role in the TV series getting scrapped. Former The Late Late Show host James Corden’s Fulwell 73 company was set to produce the show.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed an Adult Survivors Act lawsuit in New York against Diddy. The R&B singer accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, sex trafficking and abuse before the two sides settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

At least three other women also sued Diddy for alleged sexual misconduct. One anonymous plaintiff accused the Bad Boy Entertainment founder and two other men of gang-raping her when she was 17 years old.

Those accusations led to Diddy temporarily stepping down as the head of the Revolt network. Over a dozen companies also reportedly cut ties with the Harlem-bred businessman. However, he has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In addition, the Recording Academy revealed the organization is “evaluating” whether to disinvite Diddy from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The 54-year-old recording artist scored one Grammy nomination for 2023’s The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Previously, Diddy oversaw the second iteration of the Making the Band reality series. That program introduced the Bad Boy music acts Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang. Combs also appeared as a judge on The Four: Battle for Stardom.