Macklemore’s Pro-Palestine Anthem Is Antisemitic Jewish Rapper Matisyahu Says

Macklemore has been relatively quiet in 2024 but decided to drop a pro-Palestine anthem called “Hinds Hall” in the middle of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

While many saw the song as opportunistic, others found it to be brave and exactly what people needed to hear in the midst of such a meritless topic—at least when it comes to global issues.

But veteran Jewish rapper Matisyahu, who’s been proudly waving the Israeli flag throughout his career, thinks the song causes more trouble.

Paparazzi caught up with Matisyahu in Los Angeles, where he gave his opinion on the entire situation. He says, “Hinds Hall” isn’t what it appears to be on the surface. He also reminded people Macklemore is the same person who had to issue an apology for perpetuating Jewish stereotypes by wearing a big prosthetic nose.

“It’s not about freeing Palestine, it’s actually the opposite,” he said. “It’s going to keep people not at peace with each other. It’s going to keep people fighting, because it’s riddled with antisemitic tropes. Again, it’s not about freeing Palestine. Let’s not forget for a second this is a guy who wore a prosthetic nose and had to make a public apology for putting on ‘Jew face.’ He’s obviously not about necessarily freeing Palestine but again, he has this concept that he perpetrates, which is like Jews run the world.

“This is an antisemitic idea that’s been going on for thousands of years, that we’re somehow this super human race, these puppet masters that you can blame all the world’s problems on. And if you go through that song, you’ll see time after time, where he literally makes references to us being puppet masters and controlling the world.

He goes on, “He continues this idea of antisemitism. When you continue this idea of antisemitism in the world, you don’t get peace, you don’t get rights. What you get is alienation of Jews, more aggression, more anger, more violence. If you really care about peace and coming together, then stop with all the antisemitism because that’s what it is.”

Matisyahu proceeded to bring up Kanye West, who has faced an intense amount of backlash and scrutiny for his loud, antisemitic views.

“It’s interesting that a year ago Kanye was basically canceled for this, saying the same exact things,” he added. “What Macklemore is saying are white supremacists, the KKK and Nazi ideas, but he’s masking it up in this way and in the climate of today’s culture, it’s somehow accepted.”

Matisyahu concluded Macklemore needs to do more research, but he’d be willing to have a conversation with him.

The Seattle-bred rapper, who infamously bested Kendrick Lamar in the Best Rap Album category at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014, announced the track via social media on Monday (May 6). He promised to donate all proceeds to UNRWA, an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides support for the humanitarian work of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The lyrics and accompanying video highlight the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, which erupted in October 2023. It was apparently inspired by the work of student protesters at Columbia University, who occupied the campus’s Hamilton Hall last week and renamed it “Hind’s Hall.” Throughout the track, Macklemore reiterates there are much more important issues to discuss than the lyrical warfare between two of rap’s most famous names.

“What happened to the artist?” he raps. “What do you got to say?If I was on a label, you could drop me today/I’d be fine with it ’cause the heart fed my page/I want a ceasefire, f### a response from Drake (Woo)/What you willin’ to risk? What you willin’ to give?/What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids?/If the West was pretendin’ that you didn’t exist.”