Diddy’s Family Reportedly Began Filming Scenes For A Hulu Reality Show

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has seven kids.

Is Sean “Diddy” Combs heading back to reality television? A new report claims the Hip Hop mogul and his family could show up on the Hulu streaming platform in the near future.

According to Page Six, Combs and his offspring began filming scenes for a series tentatively titled Diddy + 7 in Los Angeles and Miami. The Jasmine Brand reported in January that Diddy filed a trademark application for a reality-based television program.

Diddy currently has seven children. 29-year-old Justin Combs is also the son of stylist/designer Misa Hylton-Brim. The late Kimberly Porter gave birth to 24-year-old Christian “King” Combs and 16-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie.

Sarah Chapman is the mother of 16-year-old Chance. Love Combs was born on October 15, 2022. Diddy also raised Kimberly Porter’s oldest son, Quincy Taylor Brown. R&B singer Al B. Sure! is the 31-year-old entertainer’s biological father.

Quincy Brown and Justin Combs both appeared on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 reality show. In addition, Quincy has acted in projects such as Dope and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. King Combs scored a radio hit with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” in 2022.

Their father is one of the most successful music executives of the last thirty years. Sean “Diddy” Combs founded Bad Boy Entertainment. The record label released music by Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, Total, The LOX, Ma$e, Shyne, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe, and more acts.

Diddy also produced and starred in multiple seasons of the MTV’s Making the Band reality show which spawned Da Band, Danity Kane, and Day26. Furthermore, the BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipient served as a judge on Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom music competition program.