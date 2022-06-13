Diddy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2022 BET Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

BET will honor legendary Hip Hop mogul/recording artist Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards.

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will take on the role of host for the ceremony being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Diddy will be on hand to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award trophy.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” says Scott Mills, BET CEO.

Mills also states, “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Throughout his career in the music industry, Diddy (aka Puff Daddy) helped elevate the careers of Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim, Ma$e, The Lox, Faith Evans, Jeezy, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe, French Montana, The Hitmen, and many more.

Diddy To Become Part Of An Impressive Pantheon Of Legends

The Love Records head will join a list of past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. BET previously bestowed the honor onto Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and others.

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend Hip hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey,” says Jesse Collins.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the 2022 BET Awards. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Jesse Collins serve as Executive Producers. BET Executive Vice President for Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy Connie Orlando is overseeing the show.

Doja Cat Heads Into #CulturesBiggestNight With The Most Nominations

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” says Connie Orlando.

The longtime BET executive added, “And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

Doja Cat goes into the 2022 BET Awards with the most nominations for any act. The Planet Her album creator picked up 6 nods. Ari Lennox and Drake garnered the second most nominations with four each. Other high-profile nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Future, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Lil Baby, and Chlöe Bailey.