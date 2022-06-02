Doja Cat Leads BET Awards Nominations, Including Best Female Hip-Hop & Best Female R&B 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat is the only artist to be nominated in the R&B/pop and Hip-Hop categories amid controversy about how to categorize her music.

Doja Cat continues to dominate awards season after leading the BET Award nominations with six nods. Drake and Ari Lennox follow behind after each scored nominations in four categories.

The Planet H.E.R. hitmaker also topped this year’s Billboard Awards music categories alongside The Weeknd, scoring 17 nominations at the annual award show. Additionally, she collected her first Grammy in April, winning Best Pop Duo/Performance for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

The collab is also in the running for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration at the BET Awards, which Taraji P. Henson will host for a second consecutive year. “Planet Her,” is up for Album of the Year, and she’s also a contender for best female Hip Hop artist, best female R&B/pop artist, and BET Her for “Woman.”

Is Doja Cat Hip-Hop Or R&B?

Notably, Doja Cat is the only artist nominated in both the R&B/pop and Hip-Hop categories for the year’s show. Since her arrival in the industry, fans have questioned whether the artist falls into the categories of Pop, R&B, or rap. Wale recently hailed her as “one of the best rappers,” male or female, while Remy Ma said she doesn’t consider her a rapper at all.

However, according to Doja Cat, “The only person who should be rating Hip-Hop is an OG or somebody who is respected in Hip-Hop.” The L.A.-raised artist said she was raised on 90s rap legends and used to rap back in her SoundCloud days.

Doja Cat faces some stiff competition in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category at the BET Awards later this month. Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie are all vying for the award.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat announced she has a new music video on the way, arriving this week. “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) lands on Friday (Jun. 3). Check out a snippet of the video below.