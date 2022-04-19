Wale Crowns Doja Cat “One Of The Best Rappers Out, Male Or Female”

Doja Cat has been the subject of fierce debate amongst Hip-Hop fans who can’t decide if the artist is a rapper or a pop star.

Doja Cat has smashed the first quarter of 2022, winning a Grammy, putting out dope music, and rocking the Coachella stage in inimitable style.

While the Planet Her artist may have considered an early exit from her music career earlier this year, her contemporaries are full of praise. After Nicki Minaj congratulated her for a well-deserved Grammy win, Wale is the latest to give Doja Cat her flowers.

“Doja cat one of the best rappers out male or female alien or otherwise,” Wale tweeted on Monday (Apr. 18), a day after Doja’s electrifying Coachella performance.

The D.C. native continued, “Anybody that raps for real .. can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate,” he added.

Anybody that raps for real .. can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate …,,I’ll just say this I’ve been doin this thing for a minute now .. when that girl drops somethin on one of these “rap” beats ?? You gon see — Wale (@Wale) April 18, 2022

Remy Ma Weighs In

Many Hip-Hop fans refuse to consider Doja Cat as a rapper, with a section labeling her a pop artist instead. Remy Ma recently gave her take on the debate stating that while Doja makes “dope records,” she’s not a rap artist.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy said on Drink Champs last month. “Let’s be clear with that. [The Grammy committee] put her in the rapper category, and I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

However, Wale was firm in his defense of Doja Cat. “I’ll just say this,” he added. “I’ve been doin this thing for a minute now .. when that girl drops somethin on one of these “rap” beats ?? You gon see.”

When one responder disagreed, saying her music is pop rather than rap, Wale was swift to reply. “Stop callin her a rapper. She is a pop artist,” the user replied. Wale fired back, “Both can be true ,” he said. “My ears work .”

Both can be true . My ears work . https://t.co/L5AZf87gOj — Wale (@Wale) April 18, 2022

Doja Cat Says “I’m A Rapper”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat addressed the claims herself when she was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards. The decision sparked an outcry, with many calling her a pop star.

“I’m a rapper!” she told radio host Big Boy in June 2021. “It doesn’t matter! And I don’t care what anybody says, you know what I mean? I know who I am.”