Doja Cat Apologizes & Backtracks On Retirement Plans: “I Owe People A Lot”

Doja Cat took back her comments about wanting to quit music, telling her followers that she owes them “a lot” but has been taking instead.

Doja Cat shocked her fans when she said she would quit music after canceling her set at a festival following an earlier performance she felt unhappy with.

The Planet Her artist explained that she would not be retiring and expressed her gratitude, saying she owes “a lot” to herself and her followers.

She continued, “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people,” adding, “I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another. country to do something I can do everywhere else. That would be pointless in a way.”

Doja Cat went on, saying she traveled there in search of new adventures. “I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody who’s reading this.”

She later responded to a fan who said Doja was being hard on herself. “I’m not discrediting myself,” Doja Cat replied. “I work my ass off. I know that. It’s tiring but I’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been.”

I’m not discrediting myself. I work my ass off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been. https://t.co/Nzihf3YoSQ — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 27, 2022

Doja Cat Apologizes

She also retweeted a post where she claimed “I’m not sorry,” just two days earlier. “I am,” a now remorseful Doja Cat wrote.

The apology comes in response to a series of tweets from Friday (Mar. 25) after fans displayed their disappointment at her canceled Paraguay performance.

“I don’t give a f### anymore i f##### quit i can’t wait to f###### disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” Doja Cat tweeted. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f###### fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f###### nightmare unfollow me.”