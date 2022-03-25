Doja Cat Quitting “Nightmare” Career In The Music Business

Doja Cat has decided she is fed up with the music business, so the rapper/singer is making plans to quit, according to a tweet she sent out!

Doja Cat has seemingly declared that she is quitting her music career.

The “Say So” singer, who is currently touring South America, came under fire from her fans in Paraguay after giving a shoutout to Brazil and writing about her Brazilian concert but failed to mention her scrapped show in Paraguay earlier this week.

Responding to their criticism, Doja Cat declared that having a music career was a “nightmare” and she was done with it.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a f### anymore i f##### quit i can’t wait to f###### disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” Doja Cat tweeted.

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f###### fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f###### nightmare unfollow me.”

In a follow-up tweet, Doja Cat added, “This s### ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

The 26-year-old, real name Amala Dlamini, performed at the Lollapalooza festival in São Paulo on Thursday.

Afterwards, she expressed her disappointment with her performance, writing, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f###### love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

She is scheduled to perform again at the festival on Friday.