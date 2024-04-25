Jeezy Accused Of Abusing Jeannie Mai – Rapper Responds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy’s estranged wife Jeannie Mai claimed he abused her in court documents as they battle over custody of their daughter.

Jeezy denied domestic violence allegations on Thursday (April 25). The 46-year-old rapper released a statement after reports revealed his estranged wife Jeannie Mai accused him of abusing her in their contentious divorce proceedings.

“The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” Jeezy said. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeannie claimed Jeezy hit her three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022. Jeezy allegedly told a driver to step out of their car before berating his wife, telling her “I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.” Jeannie said Jeezy held her against her in the vehicle. He allegedly struck her with a closed fist when she attempted to get out of the car.

Jeezy’s estranged wife said he choked her and pushed her down the stairs at a San Francisco hotel in April 2022. According to her, the incident caught the attention of hotel security. They offered her protection after she told them she “felt unsafe.”

Jeannie’s court documents disclosed an abusive incident at the 39th Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball in December 2022. Jeezy allegedly berated her again inside a car after asking a driver to step out of the vehicle. Jeannie said her husband grabbed the neckline of her dress when she tried to get away from him. He tore the dress and left her with multiple scratches on her right breast.

The alleged domestic violence was reported to a pastor and therapist. Jeannie also mentioned the abuse to a close friend.

Jeezy and Jeannie’s two-year marriage ended when he filed for divorce in 2023. Earlier this year, he asked for full custody of their daughter. He recently revised his request to seek shared custody.