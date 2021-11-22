Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & BTS Dominate 2021 American Music Awards

Several Hip Hop artists had a great night at this year’s AMAs.

The 49th Annual American Music Awards took place on Sunday night. Cardi B made her hosting debut for the ceremony, and two other female rappers won multiple trophies.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are the top winning female artists at this year’s AMAs. Both women won three categories, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion won Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (Good News). Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B Artist, Collaboration of the Year (“Kiss Me More” with SZA), and Favorite R&B Album (Planet Her).

Big congrats to @theestallion! The award for Favorite Trending Song goes to…. "Body!" 🎉 #AMAs

BTS also took home three awards. The K-Pop superstars won Artist of the Year. Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”

In addition to handling the hosting duties, Cardi B also won Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Up.” Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist went to Drake. Favorite Gospel Artist went to Kanye West.

Lil Nas X won the Favorite Music Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The Weeknd won Favorite Male R&B Artist. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) won Favorite R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open.”

2021 American Music Awards Winners:

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello