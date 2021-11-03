Cardi B To Host 2021 American Music Awards

The 5-time AMA winner comments on being excited about the upcoming gig.

Hip Hop superstar Cardi B will serve as the official master of ceremonies for “Music’s Hottest Night.” ABC booked the “WAP” hitmaker to host the 2021 American Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ stated Cardi B. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen.”

Cardi B is a five-time American Music Award winner. The Bronx, New York native is up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Up”), and Favorite Music Video (“Up”) at this year’s ceremony.

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits, and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Cardi B joins a list of celebrity American Music Award hosts that includes Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Lionel Richie. Empire star Taraji P. Henson led last year’s AMAs.

Cardi B stole the show at the 2018 American Music Awards with her performance of “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. That same year she won Favorite Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Song (“Finesse” with Bruno Mars), and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Song (“Bodak Yellow”).

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo earned the most nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards (7). She was followed by The Weeknd with six nods. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon tied for third with five nominations each. Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift are up for Artist Of The Year.