The Weeknd, Doja Cat & Giveon Among Top 2021 American Music Award Nominees

The 2021 American Music Awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm ET. The nominations were revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America, Spotify’s The Get Up, and the AMAs Twitter account.
Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo scored the most nominations (7), including Artist Of The Year and New Artist Of The Year. The Weeknd was right behind Rodrigo with six nominations.
The Artist Of The Year category also includes Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat, Giveon, and Bad Bunny are up for five American Music Awards, respectively.
Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G & Pop Smoke Lead The Hip-Hop Catergories
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist will be awarded to Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, or the late Pop Smoke. Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist will be awarded to Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, or Saweetie.
Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, and Rod Wave’s SoulFly were nominated for Favorite Hip-Hop Album.
Cardi B’s “Up,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade” featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” were nominated for Favorite Hip-Hop Song.
To see the full list of 2021 American Music Award nominations visit www.theamas.com. Voting is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching “AMAs” on TikTok or accessing the voting hub at www.tiktok.com.
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave – SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B – “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”