The Weeknd, Doja Cat & Giveon Among Top 2021 American Music Award Nominees

Drake, Juice WRLD, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke & Rod Wave are up for Favorite Hip Hop Album.

The 2021 American Music Awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm ET. The nominations were revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America, Spotify’s The Get Up, and the AMAs Twitter account.

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo scored the most nominations (7), including Artist Of The Year and New Artist Of The Year. The Weeknd was right behind Rodrigo with six nominations.

The Artist Of The Year category also includes Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat, Giveon, and Bad Bunny are up for five American Music Awards, respectively.

Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G & Pop Smoke Lead The Hip-Hop Catergories

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist will be awarded to Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, or the late Pop Smoke. Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist will be awarded to Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, or Saweetie.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, and Rod Wave’s SoulFly were nominated for Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

Cardi B’s “Up,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade” featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” were nominated for Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

To see the full list of 2021 American Music Award nominations visit www.theamas.com. Voting is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching “AMAs” on TikTok or accessing the voting hub at www.tiktok.com.

VOTING IS OPEN for the world's largest fan-voted awards show! Vote for the #AMAs once per day, per award now through November 16. Search AMAs on @tiktok_us or click here: https://t.co/pFcEvm4qhk pic.twitter.com/3uvTtx8BQE — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 28, 2021

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave – SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B – “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”