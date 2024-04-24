Kanye West Launching Yeezy Pornographic Film Studio?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The father of four is reportedly in talks to work with Stormy Daniels’s ex-husband.

Kanye West once admitted to having an addiction to pornography and claimed that habit damaged his family life. According to a new report, Ye still wants to do business in the sex industry.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-blown pornography addiction,” Kanye West revealed in 2019. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five to now having to kick the habit.”

A new TMZ article claims Kanye West has plans to lean into his apparent pornography dependence by launching a Yeezy adult film studio. Apparently, the Grammy Award winner has been speaking with the ex-husband of famous pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels about the potential venture.

West has expressed conflicting views about pornography. At one point, he served as a co-creative director for the first-ever Pornhub Awards in 2018. The “I Love It” performer also denounced pornography four years later.

“Don’t let [Kris Jenner] make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie Jenner] and [Kim Kardashian] do,” Ye wrote on Instagram in 2022, in response to a video by Instagram personality Victoria Villarroel.

Kanye West also mentioned two of his children in that 2022 IG post. He added, “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”