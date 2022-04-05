Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Message Congratulating Doja Cat For Grammy Win

Nicki Minaj showed love to fellow female artist Doja Cat after she secured her first Grammy win on Sunday night (Apr. 3).

Doja Cat collected the Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance along with SZA for their song, “Kiss Me More.” She was overjoyed with the win and broke down during an emotional acceptance speech.

She began crying and was almost rendered speechless but managed to squeeze out a few words in between tears. “I like to downplay a lot of s###, but this is a big deal,” Doja Cat told the audience. “Damn… thank you, everybody. Be safe.”

Among the congratulatory messages was one from female rap icon, her “Say So” (Remix) collaborator, Nicki Minaj. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet congratulatory message she sent to Doja Cat. “Congratulations on your Grammy mama. You really really really really really really really fkng deserve it [pink bow emoji].”

Doja Wants To Work With Nicki Again

Nicki also shared a clip of Doja Cat being interviewed on the red carpet by Entertainment Tonight. When asked who is on her bucket list to work with, the Planet Her hitmaker responded, “Who do I wanna work with? Well, everybody knows it’s Nicki, it’s all the time,” she said. “It’s Nicki.”

Though the pair have already worked together on the Billboard No. 1 “Say So” (remix) Doja Cat asked Nicki Minaj to appear on “Get Into It (Yuh).” However, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper turned down the offer as she wasn’t feeling the song. “I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it,” she revealed last year. “So I asked them to send me something else, I think that was the second song they sent me. But I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else,” she added.

As the pair seem keen to work together, it’s only a matter of time before fans get another offering from them. In the meantime, the Barbz and the Kittens can replay the “Say So” remix to their heart’s content. Listen to it below.

Doja Cat – Say So ft. Nicki Minaj