Doja Cat Breaks Down In Tears After Winning Her First Grammy

Last night, Doja Cat and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. This was the first Grammy win for both “Kiss Me More” collaborations.

Doja Cat and SZA were able to give an acceptance speech at the televised ceremony. While talking to the audience inside Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena, Doja began crying as she reflected on the accomplishment of winning a Grammy.

“I like to downplay a lot of s###, but this is a big deal,” said Doja Cat through tears after receiving her golden gramophone. “Damn… thank you, everybody. Be safe.”

Doja Cat recently informed her fans that she is ready to retire from making music. That shocking announcement was met with some disbelief, but the 26-year-old rapper/singer doubled down on walking away from the record business soon.

It has been a rollercoaster ride during Doja Cat’s rise to the top. She found breakout success with the meme-song “Mooo!” and the chart-topping “Say So.” The Planet Her album creator also caught heat for allegedly embracing a white supremacist agenda.

Doja Cat went into Grammy night with eight total nominations. Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste was ultimately the evening’s big winner by picking up five awards, including Best Music Video for “Freedom” and Album Of The Year for We Are.