Doja Cat Repeats She’s Retiring From Music

So is Doja Cat really ready to walk away from the music industry? On March 25, the Planet Her album creator posted a tweet claiming her run in the spotlight was coming to an end.

“This s### ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care,” tweeted Doja Cat on March 25. She later added, “I don’t have to focus on anything because I quit.” The next day, Doja Cat returned to Twitter with what appeared to be a change of heart.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s###. I owe a lot,” posted Doja.

Numerous outlets ran articles about Doja Cat supposedly quitting the record business and then backtracking on that retirement. A March 28 tweet from Mix 105.1 read, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring.”

That particular tweet by the Orlando-based radio station garnered a direct response from Doja Cat on Twitter. The 11-time Grammy nominee simply replied, “Yes the f### I am.”

Doja Cat Became A Billboard Chart Regular Over

If Doja Cat does retire from making music, she will leave the scene with one career #1 on the Hot 100 chart. “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj peaked atop those Billboard rankings in May 2020.

The 26-year-old rapper/singer has five Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Her Hot Pink album, which dropped in 2019, has spent 125 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Doja Cat’s discography also includes 2018’s Amala and 2021’s Planet Her. The latter project holds the record for the longest tenure in Billboard 200’s Top 10 for a female rapper.

Additionally, the Planet Her single “Woman” made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10 this week. Doja Cat now has three solo Top 10 hits throughout her career. “Need To Know” and the original “Say So” also climbed into that region.

This s### ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

i don’t have to focus on anything because i quit — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s###. I owe a lot. — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 27, 2022