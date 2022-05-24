Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The pop star is about return back to her roots to snatch the mic.

Remy Ma said she doesn’t think Doja Cat is a rapper, but the Cali-born Grammy-award winner begs to differ.

The “Kiss Me More” artist is up to prove everyone wrong with her upcoming album that will be rap-centered.

According to her interview with Elle magazine, she has always considered herself a Hip-Hop kid at heart and that her real fans know that about her.

Raised on 90s legends like Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill, Doja Cat said she was rapping way back in her Soundcloud days … when she was just getting started.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better,” the bi-racial rapper (her mother is Jewish American, and her dad is South African) says. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

The pop star has faced much backlash from people who have not said she can’t rhyme but protest her being included in rap categories with her commercial Top 40 sing-songy hits like “Kiss Me More,” “Need to Know” and “Best Friend” featuring Saweetie.

Doja Cat also said, “The only person who should be rating Hip-Hop is an OG or somebody who is respected in Hip-Hop.”

Remy Ma has the pedigree which makes her an “O.G.” and respected. Put on my Big Pun with over 15 years in the game and a Bronx native, Remy Ma sparked a conversation when she said that while the chart-topper makes excellent music, she should not be in a rap category with her.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Remy Ma appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N.’s Drink Champs and said, “I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that.”

“They put her in the rapper category. I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope,” Remy Ma said.

But Wale, a second-generation African like Doja Cat is, came to her defense. He said he saw it with his own eyes at the 2022 Coachella festival and believes in her rap skills.

Anybody that raps for real .. can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate …,,I’ll just say this I’ve been doin this thing for a minute now .. when that girl drops somethin on one of these “rap” beats ?? You gon see — Wale (@Wale) April 18, 2022

“Doja cat one of the best rappers out male or female alien or otherwise,” Wale tweeted. “Anybody that raps for real … can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate.”

Wale then warned … “When that girl drops somethin on one of these “rap” beats?? You gon see.”

Well, with her upcoming album, Doja Cat says she gonna let folk see and shut down all the talk. In December of 2021, she revealed her desire to work on an AllHipHop album. Her dream collaborations would include 9th Wonder and Jay Versace.

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me…. Oh f###, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends,” Doja Cat continued. “They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes, and they know what I want, so I’m excited… there’s an explosion of amazing female rap talent out there right now… It’s so cool to see that, because we didn’t have that when we were younger.”

It also would be cool to see if she and Remy could do a song together!!! We are ready for a 2022 “Ladies First!”