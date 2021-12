Doja Cat is planning on proving her rapping ability by recording a 12-track album with producers Jay Versace and 9th Wonder!

Chart-topper Doja Cat is planning on an epic 2022, hoping to exceed the success she experienced in 2021.

She took to Instagram Live on Friday, December 24th, dropping off an early Christmas gift (through the form of an announcement) to her fans.

The “Woman” singer/rapper wants to record a double album; one side pop-rap hits that will consist of 7 tracks, and the other side would have 12 straight Hip-Hop.

She shared that she already has two producers in mind that she wants to work with, and snagging them will surely give her props in the rap world. The 8x GRAMMY-nominated producer Jay Versace and the legendary 9th Wonder are the beatmakers she is pushing to have on the project.

The North Carolina producer, 9th Wonder, heard about this via the social media fan profile @DojaNews and reposted saying, “Say what now?”

Doja Cat said that she is getting new producers.

This makes sense since, over the last week, Doja Cat has declared that she will not be working with Dr. Luke anymore.

Dr. Luke is responsible for many of her hits, including “Kiss Me More” (with SZA) and radio staple “Say So.” He has worked with hitmakers such as KE$HA and Saweetie, who have stated that they will not be working with him again.

While KE$HA stopped working with Dr. Luke because she claimed he sexually harassed her. Doja Cat said she was done with the producer/songwriter because he took credit for work he did not actually do.