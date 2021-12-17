Doja Cat Ditches Dr. Luke After String Of Hits

Doja Cat has said there’s no need to work with producer Dr Luke, After he produced a string of the rapper/singer’s#### songs!

Doja Cat has indicated she will no longer work with music producer Dr. Luke.

The rapper/singer worked alongside the 48-year-old, real name Lukasz Gottwald, on her hit songs “Say So,” “Best Friend,” and “Kiss Me More.”

But in an interview for the January 2022 issue of Rolling Stone, Doja Cat – also known as Amala Dlamini – discussed her music with Dr. Luke and revealed that she no longer has the “need” to work with him.

“It’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that,” she told the outlet. “I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

In October 2014, Kesha launched a series of lawsuits against Dr. Luke in which she alleged he sexually assaulted and abused her. He has denied all of the allegations.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja Cat noted that she hadn’t collaborated with Dr. Luke “in a very long time” and insinuated he played a minor role in the song production process.

“I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” the 26-year-old continued. “A lot of those songs were… There’s s**t that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.'”

Dr. Luke has not yet responded to Doja Cat’s comments.