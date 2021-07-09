Saweetie Hints She Is Ditching “Tap In” Producer Dr. Luke

It looks like Saweetie is planning on ditching the producer who gave her two of her biggest hits – Dr Luke – over sexual assault claims clouding his career.

Saweetie has hinted she has no further plans to work with producer Dr. Luke.

The 28-year-old rapper was quizzed about her working relationship with the musician and record producer, who pop star Kesha has been locked in a defamation case with for years.

Dr. Luke sued Kesha in 2014 when she accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

Saweetie has previously insisted she had no idea about the allegations filed against him when she signed up to work with Luke last summer on the song “Tap In” and her recent hit “Best Friend” with Doja Cat.

However, in a new interview with Vulture, she explained their collaboration was a result of a contractual “bundle deal” she had to complete with Luke, real name, Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald.

“When I was put in the position to work with him, it was a bundle deal. I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?” she said. And when asked if she would work with him again, she responded: “What do you think?”

Before she added: “I think you have a good sense of my character by now … hopefully, we keep ourselves out of any controversial situation in the future.”

In June a judge granted Kesha’s request to use a recently strengthened free speech law that now allows her to go after Luke for the costs she’s spent defending herself in the eight-year legal battle.

The news came after Kesha launched a counterclaim against Luke in April this year using New York’s new anti-SLAPP law, which is geared towards ending courtroom bullying by powerful individuals.

Last year, a judge concluded that Kesha published a false statement when she texted Lady Gaga to allege that Luke also raped Katy Perry.

However, since then, New York has introduced new legislation that’s intended to protect free speech, and Kesha is seeking to use it as part of her counterclaim.

Although a judge previously ruled that Luke was a private figure, meaning he wasn’t required to prove that Kesha made false allegations with a malicious intention, that decision has gone to an appeal.

A host of media organizations, such as The Daily Beast and Dow Jones, have given their support to the singer.