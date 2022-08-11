50 Cent’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed For Season 3 At Starz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Starz renewed 50 Cent’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere, which airs on Sunday (August 14).

Starz renewed another series in the 50 Cent-produced Power franchise.

The network announced the renewal of Power Book III: Raising Kanan at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday (August 11). Starz picked up 50 Cent’s show for a third season before the second season premieres on Sunday (August 14).

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” Starz’s president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan debuted on Starz in 2021. It is one of three spinoffs to emerge from the original Power series, which concluded its six-season run on Starz in 2020.

Last year, Starz confirmed a third season for the first spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. Earlier this year, the network renewed Power Book IV: Force for a second season following public pressure from 50 Cent.

Check out the trailer for season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan below.