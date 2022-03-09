50 Cent Gets His Wish As Starz Renews ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Starz renewed ‘Power Book IV: Force” for a second season about a week after the show’s producer 50 Cent threatened to leave the network.

Starz renewed Power Book IV: Force after 50 Cent publicly called out the network for keeping the show in “limbo.”

50 Cent, who produces Force, threatened to leave Starz because the company renewed a series called Hightown before the latest spinoff in the Power franchise. The network rectified the situation on Wednesday (March 9), announcing it greenlighted Force for a second season.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a press statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

The renewal makes sense for Starz, which saw Force quickly become a hit with the most-watched premiere in network history. It may also help placate 50 Cent, who suggested he’d exit Starz when his overall deal with the network expires in September.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he wrote on Instagram prior to the renewal. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s### I deal with over here.”

50 Cent serves as an executive producer on all of the shows in the Power franchise. He also produces the Starz series BMF, which premiered in 2021.